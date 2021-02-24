Home»Beauty»Conoce lo nuevo de M•A•C – Pro Longwear Paint Pot

Conoce lo nuevo de M•A•C – Pro Longwear Paint Pot

Conoce la última tecnología de MAC - Pro Longwear Paint Pot, una sombra en crema de larga duración (24 horas), fácil de mezclar y se puede usar sola o con otros productos. Diseñada para usar también como pre base/primer de ojos.

/ / 0 / 73
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+
Labios de impacto con M•A•C - Pro Longwear Paint Pot
Labios de impacto con M•A•C - Pro Longwear Paint Pot

Nueva York – M • A • C Underground es una nueva serie de lanzamientos de productos desarrollados y lanzados a gran velocidad. M • A • C Underground se trata de romper con los flujos de trabajo y procesos tradicionales para que la marca pueda moverse rápidamente y traer productos nuevos y únicos en cantidades limitadas directamente desde sus estudios de desarrollo a los consumidores durante todo el año.

 

PRO LONGWEAR PAINT POT  (24) || Precio sugerido: $23 USD
  • Sink To A Whisper: White (Matte)
  • Black Mirror: Black (Matte)
  • Contemplative State: Beige-ochre (Matte)
  • Belle Epic: Iodine ochre (Matte)
  • It’s Fabstract: Dark chocolate brown (Matte)
  • Princess Cut: Multicolour holographic pearl (Shimmer)
  • Babe In Charms: Peach with rose-gold pearl (Shimmer)
  • Born To Beam: Yellow gold (Shimmer)
  • Art Thera-Peachy: Soft peach (Matte)
  • Let’s Skate!: Soft, sheer pink with subtle sparkle (Shimmer)
  • Tailor Grey: Cool taupe (Matte)
  • Clearwater: Robin’s egg blue (Matte)
  • Moss Definitely: Deep emerald sparkle (Shimmer)
  • Silver Screen: Bright silver (Shimmer)
  • Bougie: Red-brown with green pearl (Shimmer)
  • Ultraviolet: Electric purple shimmer (Shimmer)
  • Brick-A-Brac: Bright orange (Matte)
  • Currant Affair: Intense reddish-purple (Matte)
  • Painterly: Neutral beige (Matte)
  • Soft Ochre: Yellow-beige (Matte)
  • Bare Study: Soft beige with gold pearl (Shimmer)
  • Layin’ Low: Creamy beige (Matte)
  • Groundwork: Midtone neutral taupe (Matte)
  • Vintage Selection: Frosted dirty peach (Shimmer)

 

EYE BRUSHES 
242 Synthetic Shader Brush: Firm shader brush
Precio sugerido: $28 USD
 
217 Synthetic Blending Brush: Shading and
blending brush 
Precio sugerido: $28 USD
 
DISPONIBLE:
North America February 11, 2021 at select M•A•C locations/online, 1.800.588.0070 and maccosmetics.com
 

 

 

 

Tags:
Previous post

Conoce lo nuevo de GROWING UP PREBIOTICS

Next post

MONICA BETHANCOURT ROMPE ESTEREOTIPOS y empodera a la mujer

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *