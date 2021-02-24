Conoce lo nuevo de M•A•C – Pro Longwear Paint Pot
Conoce la última tecnología de MAC - Pro Longwear Paint Pot, una sombra en crema de larga duración (24 horas), fácil de mezclar y se puede usar sola o con otros productos. Diseñada para usar también como pre base/primer de ojos.
Nueva York – M • A • C Underground es una nueva serie de lanzamientos de productos desarrollados y lanzados a gran velocidad. M • A • C Underground se trata de romper con los flujos de trabajo y procesos tradicionales para que la marca pueda moverse rápidamente y traer productos nuevos y únicos en cantidades limitadas directamente desde sus estudios de desarrollo a los consumidores durante todo el año.
PRO LONGWEAR PAINT POT (24) || Precio sugerido: $23 USD
- Sink To A Whisper: White (Matte)
- Black Mirror: Black (Matte)
- Contemplative State: Beige-ochre (Matte)
- Belle Epic: Iodine ochre (Matte)
- It’s Fabstract: Dark chocolate brown (Matte)
- Princess Cut: Multicolour holographic pearl (Shimmer)
- Babe In Charms: Peach with rose-gold pearl (Shimmer)
- Born To Beam: Yellow gold (Shimmer)
- Art Thera-Peachy: Soft peach (Matte)
- Let’s Skate!: Soft, sheer pink with subtle sparkle (Shimmer)
- Tailor Grey: Cool taupe (Matte)
- Clearwater: Robin’s egg blue (Matte)
- Moss Definitely: Deep emerald sparkle (Shimmer)
- Silver Screen: Bright silver (Shimmer)
- Bougie: Red-brown with green pearl (Shimmer)
- Ultraviolet: Electric purple shimmer (Shimmer)
- Brick-A-Brac: Bright orange (Matte)
- Currant Affair: Intense reddish-purple (Matte)
- Painterly: Neutral beige (Matte)
- Soft Ochre: Yellow-beige (Matte)
- Bare Study: Soft beige with gold pearl (Shimmer)
- Layin’ Low: Creamy beige (Matte)
- Groundwork: Midtone neutral taupe (Matte)
- Vintage Selection: Frosted dirty peach (Shimmer)
EYE BRUSHES
242 Synthetic Shader Brush: Firm shader brush
Precio sugerido: $28 USD
217 Synthetic Blending Brush: Shading and
blending brush
Precio sugerido: $28 USD
DISPONIBLE:
North America February 11, 2021 at select M•A•C locations/online, 1.800.588.0070 and maccosmetics.com
—
No Comment