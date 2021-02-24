Conoce lo nuevo de GROWING UP PREBIOTICS
Un suplemento prebiótico diario para niños pequeños y niños 1+
Nueva York – ¿Sabía que la salud del estómago de los niños pequeños tiene mucho que ver con la buena salud general para toda la vida? ¿O que el intestino es más maleable durante los primeros siete años de vida? Es por eso que Begin Health, con sede en San Francisco, se ha dedicado a ayudar a los padres a navegar por la salud de los niños, comenzando por el centro de comando del pequeño cuerpo en crecimiento: el intestino. El nuevo suplemento diario Growing Up Prebiotics de la compañía ayuda a los niños a obtener la fibra y los nutrientes que necesitan para florecer ahora y más tarde.
- A daily prebiotic supplement for toddlers and kids ages one and up
- Designed to improve digestive health, support immune health and offset the nutrition shortfalls created by hectic lifestyles, the need for convenience and other environmental factors
- Unflavored powder formula mixes easily into water, juice, milk, oatmeal, mashed bananas or avocados; can also be added to baked goods
- Conceived by wellness entrepreneur Madeline Lauf, who suffered in early adulthood from major digestive elements which her doctors traced to childhood gut nutrient deficiencies
- Designed by nutrition scientists; pediatrician improves
- Scientific studies (insert link/footnote) show that healthy colon and lower intestine microbiota at an early age are linked to lifelong health, immunity and brain function
- Key ingredients include human milk oligosaccharides, which mimics the molecular structure of human breast milk, and chicory root fiber, a quality source of natural fiber
- These ingredients feed the good bacteria in children’s guts to:
- Help maintain a healthy digestive system
- Balance intestinal microbiota
- Improve bowel functionality and regularity
- Promote microbiota dominated by bifidobacterial and lactobacilli
- Xx oz. resealable trial pouch contains xx servings: MSRP $18
- Children ages one to three may be given one serving once daily; children four and up may be given two servings daily
- For further information visit beginhealth.com
